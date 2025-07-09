403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Hopes Trump Persists in Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) Russia remains hopeful that U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration will persist in guiding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict through a political and diplomatic approach, despite the challenges involved, a Kremlin representative stated on Wednesday.
During a media briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Trump had recently acknowledged the intricacies of the Ukrainian situation, admitting it was more challenging than initially expected.
"This is exactly what we’ve been saying from the very beginning – it's impossible to solve everything overnight," Peskov remarked.
He expressed optimism that Trump and his advisors will maintain their attempts to shift the Ukraine peace process into a political and diplomatic direction.
Although Trump has previously declared that he could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war within a single day if reelected, he recently admitted the reality is "more difficult than people would have any idea.”
His earlier campaign rhetoric often emphasized swift resolution, but more recent comments suggest a shift in tone.
Reacting to reports from media outlets alleging that Trump had, during campaign events last fall, made threats to bomb Russia and China, Peskov indicated that Moscow remains unshaken.
He noted that Trump "generally has quite a tough style," implying the remarks were consistent with his usual communication.
According to Peskov, Russia perceives that Washington genuinely seeks a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and aims to achieve it rapidly.
However, he emphasized that the sheer complexity of the issue hinders any immediate resolution.
During a media briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Trump had recently acknowledged the intricacies of the Ukrainian situation, admitting it was more challenging than initially expected.
"This is exactly what we’ve been saying from the very beginning – it's impossible to solve everything overnight," Peskov remarked.
He expressed optimism that Trump and his advisors will maintain their attempts to shift the Ukraine peace process into a political and diplomatic direction.
Although Trump has previously declared that he could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war within a single day if reelected, he recently admitted the reality is "more difficult than people would have any idea.”
His earlier campaign rhetoric often emphasized swift resolution, but more recent comments suggest a shift in tone.
Reacting to reports from media outlets alleging that Trump had, during campaign events last fall, made threats to bomb Russia and China, Peskov indicated that Moscow remains unshaken.
He noted that Trump "generally has quite a tough style," implying the remarks were consistent with his usual communication.
According to Peskov, Russia perceives that Washington genuinely seeks a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and aims to achieve it rapidly.
However, he emphasized that the sheer complexity of the issue hinders any immediate resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment