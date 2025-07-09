Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin Hopes Trump Persists in Ukraine Talks

Kremlin Hopes Trump Persists in Ukraine Talks


2025-07-09 09:06:34
(MENAFN) Russia remains hopeful that U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration will persist in guiding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict through a political and diplomatic approach, despite the challenges involved, a Kremlin representative stated on Wednesday.

During a media briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Trump had recently acknowledged the intricacies of the Ukrainian situation, admitting it was more challenging than initially expected.

"This is exactly what we’ve been saying from the very beginning – it's impossible to solve everything overnight," Peskov remarked.

He expressed optimism that Trump and his advisors will maintain their attempts to shift the Ukraine peace process into a political and diplomatic direction.

Although Trump has previously declared that he could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war within a single day if reelected, he recently admitted the reality is "more difficult than people would have any idea.”

His earlier campaign rhetoric often emphasized swift resolution, but more recent comments suggest a shift in tone.

Reacting to reports from media outlets alleging that Trump had, during campaign events last fall, made threats to bomb Russia and China, Peskov indicated that Moscow remains unshaken.

He noted that Trump "generally has quite a tough style," implying the remarks were consistent with his usual communication.

According to Peskov, Russia perceives that Washington genuinely seeks a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and aims to achieve it rapidly.

However, he emphasized that the sheer complexity of the issue hinders any immediate resolution.

MENAFN09072025000045017167ID1109779370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search