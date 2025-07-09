403
Ukraine Urges Invasion of Two Russian Territories
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s top military leader, Aleksandr Syrsky, has urged for the reestablishment of Kiev’s military positions in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.
This renewed call comes in spite of Ukraine’s previous unsuccessful attempts at cross-border advances and the recent restart of peace discussions between Moscow and Kiev.
Back in late April, Russian authorities declared they had completely reclaimed control over the Kursk region after prolonged combat operations, successfully driving Ukrainian troops from occupied locations.
In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a personal visit to the area to supervise efforts to rebuild affected zones.
Since then, Ukrainian forces have kept up efforts to breach the border but have not managed to regain any permanent positions.
On Tuesday, Syrsky revealed he had taken part in a session led by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky.
During the meeting, the commander stated he had “emphasized the restoration of positions and holding territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.”
However, Syrsky did not provide any further details on how these ambitions might be fulfilled.
Ukraine continues to grapple with increasing difficulties on the front lines, including a significant shortage of personnel and a dwindling supply of weaponry.
According to a news agency, the United States reportedly suspended all arms deliveries to Kiev last week, citing an ongoing review of its own military stockpiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
