CM Stalin Urges Students To Reject Godse Path, Embrace Ideals Of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Periyar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called on students to uphold the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Periyar, while strongly advising them against following "divisive ideologies like that of Nathuram Godse".

Addressing students at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli during the inauguration of the institution's platinum jubilee celebrations, the Chief Minister hailed the college's founders, N.M. Khajamian Rowther and M. Jamal Mohamed Sahib, for establishing the institution with the aim of uplifting the downtrodden.

“They followed the path of Gandhiji, dedicating themselves to the betterment of society,” he said.

“There are noble paths shown by Gandhiji, Ambedkar, and Periyar. These are the examples our youth must follow. Students must never be influenced by those who propagate Godse's ideology,” CM Stalin emphasised.

Highlighting the importance of political awareness and self-respect, CM Stalin said,“When we stand united, no one can defeat us politically. The Dravidian Model government belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu and is rooted in self-respect and social justice. Education is the foundation upon which a stronger and more equitable society can be built.”

He also reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring political rights for the Muslim community and announced that the state is planning to distribute 20 lakh laptops to students as part of its educational initiatives.

CM Stalin is on a two-day visit to the Tiruvarur district. He will travel by road to Kalaignar Kottam in Kattur. In the evening, he will embark on a grand roadshow covering several key areas of Tiruvarur, including Pavithramanickam, Durgalaya Road, South Road, Panagal Road, the old bus stand, and the railway roundabout.

A major highlight will be the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at the railway roundabout, an initiative by the local DMK unit. Following the roadshow, CM Stalin will visit his ancestral home on Sannathi Street for an overnight stay. On the second day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend a government function near the new bus stand in S.S. Nagar, where he will inaugurate completed infrastructure projects and lay foundation stones for several new ones.

He will also distribute welfare assistance to thousands of beneficiaries representing multiple government departments, as part of the DMK government's ongoing outreach efforts. After concluding the day's events, CM Stalin will travel via Thanjavur to Tiruchirappalli and fly back to Chennai.