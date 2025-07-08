Wavex Launches 'Kalaa Setu' To Drive AI Innovation In Multilingual Content

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) WaveX, the startup accelerator platform under India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Tuesday launched a nationwide initiative called 'Kalaa Setu – Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat.'

The challenge invites India's top AI startups to develop scalable solutions for creating multimedia content from text, aimed at enhancing communication between the government and citizens in multiple Indian languages.

As India continues its digital governance journey, communicating effectively with citizens in their native languages has become crucial.

Traditional content creation methods are no longer fast enough or diverse enough to reach people across the vast country.

The government is increasingly turning to AI-driven solutions to ensure that information can be delivered instantly and in a way that resonates with every citizen, regardless of the language they speak.

The Kalaa Setu challenge focuses on three main areas where AI can help. First, it encourages the development of text-to-video technology, which automatically turns written content into videos with customisable environments, tones, and subjects.

Second, it promotes text-to-graphics solutions that can create data-driven infographics and visuals, making complex information easier to understand.

Finally, it calls for text-to-audio technologies that can generate natural-sounding speech in multiple languages, with the ability to adjust for regional accents and emotions.

The goal of Kalaa Setu is to break down the digital language barrier, enabling public authorities to transform official information into formats that are easy to understand and regionally relevant.

Whether it's farmers receiving weather alerts, students getting exam updates, or senior citizens learning about healthcare schemes, the initiative aims to deliver essential information in ways that are meaningful and accessible to all.

Startups interested in participating can register on the WaveX portal and apply by submitting a working Minimum Viable Concept (MVC) by July 30.

The shortlisted teams will present their solutions to a national jury in New Delhi. The winner will receive an MoU for full-scale development, support for pilot projects with key national broadcasters like AIR, DD, and PIB, and incubation under the WaveX Innovation Platform.

Alongside Kalaa Setu, WaveX has also launched the 'Bhasha Setu' challenge, which focuses on real-time language translation. Startups can apply for Bhasha Setu until July 22.

Both Kalaa Setu and Bhasha Setu are part of the India Government's broader push to leverage AI for inclusive governance.

These initiatives aim to bridge communication gaps and ensure that every citizen has access to essential information in their own language. By promoting AI-driven solutions for multilingual content creation and language translation, the government is working to create a more inclusive, technology-driven future for all Indians.

WaveX is an important part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's WAVES initiative, which is focused on nurturing innovation in the media, entertainment, and language technology sectors.

The platform offers startups the opportunity to pitch their ideas, gain mentorship, and collaborate with government agencies, investors, and industry leaders.