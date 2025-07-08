What Most People Get Wrong About Spray Foam Insulation
Gambino notes that one common misconception is that spray foam's purpose ends with retaining indoor warmth during cold months. In reality, it also plays a vital role in preventing ice dam formation by sealing attic air leaks that contribute to rooftop snowmelt. During summer, the same airtight barrier blocks heat infiltration, easing the load on cooling systems. The dual seasonal benefit of spray foam makes it a practical solution for both comfort and energy management.
Additional advantages include moisture and air pollutant control, especially in older homes where gaps and cracks are more prevalent. Gambino emphasizes that spray foam outperforms traditional batt insulation by forming a continuous envelope that supports home envelope protection and long-term resilience. As detailed in What Most People Get Wrong About Spray Foam Insulation, the material's effectiveness spans retrofits and new builds alike, delivering value that extends far beyond immediate seasonal needs.
