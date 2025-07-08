- Pete GambinoWEBSTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What do most homeowners misunderstand about spray foam insulation?Pete Gambino of Coler Insulation addresses this question in a feature published in HelloNation, explaining that spray foam is more than a wintertime solution. The article underscores its value as a year-round barrier that enhances energy efficiency, reduces air leakage, and protects the structural integrity of homes.Gambino notes that one common misconception is that spray foam's purpose ends with retaining indoor warmth during cold months. In reality, it also plays a vital role in preventing ice dam formation by sealing attic air leaks that contribute to rooftop snowmelt. During summer, the same airtight barrier blocks heat infiltration, easing the load on cooling systems. The dual seasonal benefit of spray foam makes it a practical solution for both comfort and energy management.Additional advantages include moisture and air pollutant control, especially in older homes where gaps and cracks are more prevalent. Gambino emphasizes that spray foam outperforms traditional batt insulation by forming a continuous envelope that supports home envelope protection and long-term resilience. As detailed in What Most People Get Wrong About Spray Foam Insulation, the material's effectiveness spans retrofits and new builds alike, delivering value that extends far beyond immediate seasonal needs.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Pat McCabe

HelloNation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.