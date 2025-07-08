Food Traceability Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 Iot-Enabled Sensors And QR Codes Revolutionize Real-Time Food Product Monitoring
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$57.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Carrefour Group International Business Machines Corp. Oracle Systems Corporation Honeywell International Inc. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Motorola Solutions Inc. Avery Dennison Corporation SGS SA Carlisle Companies Inc. Zebra Technologies Corp. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Cognex Corporation ANTARES VISION S.p.A. The Riverside Co. (FoodLogiQ) OPTEL GROUP SMAG iTradeNetwork Inc. Rfxcel Corporation TrusTrace (Swin Technologies AB) SourceTrace Systems India Pvt Ltd. Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. Bext360 Holdings Inc. Mass Group Inc. Traceall Global Ltd. Bar Code Integrators Inc. Covectra Inc. TE-FOOD International GmbH Damselfly Solutions Inc. HeavyConnect Minespider AG.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Food Traceability Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment