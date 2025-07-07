Preliminary Agenda Released For 2025 North American SAF Conference & Expo

Produced by SAF Magazine and Organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFI

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) announced the preliminary agenda for the North American SAF Conference and Expo , being held Sept. 22-24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF.)Now in its third year, the North American SAF Conference & Expo has extended into two full days of content over a three-day event that will showcase the latest strategies for aviation fuel decarbonization, explore solutions for key industry challenges, and highlight the current opportunities for airlines, corporations and fuel producers. The first day, Mon., Sept. 22, will include two afternoon plenary sessions, followed by the Grand Opening Evening Reception in the Expo. Concurrent panel presentation and discussion sessions will run throughout Sept. 23-24.“We're excited to unveil the preliminary agenda for this year's expanded event,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International.“With a half day dedicated to discussions around strategy and tactics, and the addition of a full second program track, we're delivering more content and greater value to the SAF community. This year's conference will offer attendees insight, clarity and direct access to the leaders shaping the future of sustainable aviation fuel.”Steve Csonka, Executive Director of CAAFI, indicated,“We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with SAF Magazine and the BBI International team in holding this SAF-targeted conference which focuses on the nuts and bolts of enabling commercial progress.”The program includes speakers from:-Greater MSP - MN SAF Hub-S&P Global Commodity Insights-John Deere North America-Baker Hughes-Worley Consulting-Air Line Pilots Association International-University of Minnesota Forever Green Initiative-Southwest Research Institute-Idaho National LaboratoryThe conference begins Sept. 22 at 1:00 p.m. (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.To view the online agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, visit .To register for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, visit .About SAF MagazineSAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source that covers industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and features stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry. The online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends, and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world's leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, as well as a series of influential regional events.BBI International's publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.About CAAFISince 2006, the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) has sought to enhance energy security and sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels. CAAFI is a coalition of airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, energy producers, researchers, international participants, and U.S. government agencies. Together these stakeholders are leading the development and deployment of alternative jet fuels for commercial aviation. CAAFI's goal is to promote the development, assessment, and deployment of alternative jet fuel options that offer equivalent safety and favorable costs compared with petroleum-based jet fuel while offering environmental improvement and energy supply security for aviation.

