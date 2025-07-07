UN Warns Of Catastrophic Humanitarian Consequences In Gaza Amid Worsening Famine, Food Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated on Monday that the situation in the Gaza Strip is witnessing a serious collapse in food security, amid worsening famine and the denial of humanitarian aid, putting increasing numbers of civilians at risk of starvation.

In a statement, the office said that families in Gaza are forced to risk their lives to obtain food, explaining that acute malnutrition rates have doubled among children, while infant formula supplies are running low, foreshadowing an impending humanitarian disaster.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that over 80 percent of agricultural land in Gaza has suffered direct damage, while 71.2 percent of agricultural greenhouses have been destroyed, most irrigation wells have ceased operation, and at least 61.5 percent of agricultural land in Khan Yunis has been destroyed or rendered unusable.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been deteriorating dramatically since March 2, following the Israeli occupation's closure of all crossings into the Strip, preventing the entry of food, medical aid, and fuel, exacerbating the suffering of civilians.