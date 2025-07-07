403
Ethiopian government is to widen access to healthcare services
(MENAFN) The Ethiopian government has announced what it describes as major strides in widening access to healthcare services across the country.
Speaking at a public health forum in Addis Ababa on Saturday, the country’s health minister, Mekdes Daba, pointed to “significant accomplishments” within Ethiopia’s healthcare system. She noted that national health service coverage has now surpassed 95%, attributing the achievement to continued investment in strengthening health infrastructure throughout the country.
Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh also addressed the event, highlighting the government’s community-based health insurance initiative as “a great success.” He stated that the program has delivered healthcare benefits to over 63 million people during the current fiscal year, which ends on July 7.
According to information from the Ministry of Health, a newly implemented income-based payment model has contributed to the program’s effectiveness. This system has allowed for broader enrollment into the insurance fund, particularly helping low-income individuals who might otherwise be unable to pay for medical services.
