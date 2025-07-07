Kick Back And Dive In With Dutch Bros® New Summer Drinks



The Mudslide Mocha takes poolside bevvys to a whole new level with Dutch Bros' exclusive chocolate milk, irish cream and dark chocolate sauce, complete with our new Cookies & Cream Soft Top®. Get it as an Iced Mocha, Mocha Freeze or Mocha Cold Brew.

The Strawberry Colada rides the wave of the season with pineapple, coconut and sweet cream topped off with strawberry fruit. Try it as an Iced or Blended Rebel energy drink or Lemonade. The Blue Lagoon with Strawberry Fruit is the perfect way to stay refreshed with a mix of blue raspberry and passion fruit finished with strawberry fruit on top. Best enjoyed as a Fizz, Lemonade or Iced or Blended Rebel energy drink.

Fun new drinks are here, including the fan fave Fizz! Now with its own spot on the Dutch Bros menu, a Fizz combines your choice of flavor with sparkling water and a citrus twist.

"These drinks are all about capturing the vibrant and social spirit of summer," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. "This refreshing drink lineup is made for mixing, matching and making memories with family and friends."

Customers can soak in the sun and the fun with these sips starting July 7 at all 1,000+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee