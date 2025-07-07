QNL Showcases Rare Islamic Scientific Manuscripts At Oxford Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) is presenting a curated selection of rare Islamic scientific manuscripts at an exhibition titled 'Lines of Faith: Astronomy and the Art of the Astrolabe in the Islamic World,' to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS).

Running from June 15 to Oct. 15 2025, the QNL display highlights the scientific significance of the astrolabe and its legacy in the Islamic world.



The 'Lines of Faith' exhibition, of which the QNL display will be a part of, has been curated by OCIS in partnership with the History of Science Museum, University of Oxford.



The display includes manuscripts from QNL's Heritage Library that shed light on the development and application of astronomical instruments in medieval Islamic societies.

Among the featured scholars are Abd Al-Raḥman Al-Sufi, Abu Ali Al-Ḥasan Al-Marrakushi and Muwaqqit Al-Mizzi, whose works demonstrate the precise calculations and astronomical observations used to determine prayer times and qibla direction.



"This display offers a unique opportunity to highlight the Islamic world's significant contributions to the field of astronomy, particularly through the lens of instruments like the astrolabe," Information Services Librarian at QNL Dr. Huseyin Sen said, who is also responsible for curating QNL's display in the 'Lines of Faith' exhibition.



"The valuable manuscripts on display from our Heritage Library demonstrate our commitment to sharing this legacy with global audiences.

These works serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of discovery and scientific inquiry that defined centuries of Arab-Islamic achievements," Sen continued.

An expert on medieval Arabic astronomy, Dr. Sen is responsible for historical maps and scientific instruments in QNL's Heritage Library collection.



For her part, QNL Executive Director Tan Huism said the Library is committed to preserving and promoting Arab and Islamic heritage through strategic international collaborations.

"We strive to ensure that this heritage remains accessible to communities worldwide, further advancing our mission of supporting cultural exchange," she said.

"This display showcases the special interest that QNL has with regards to Islamic scientific manuscripts and in highlighting the significant contributions of Islamic civilization to modern science."



In turn, OCIS Librarian Wassilena Sekulova said, "The manuscripts from Qatar National Library are a valuable addition to the 'Lines of Faith' exhibition.

They not only illustrate the technical sophistication involved in the construction of astrolabes, but also highlight the intellectual and literary traditions that enabled their creation."



As part of its broader efforts to preserve and promote Arabic and Islamic scientific heritage, QNL also provides access to digitized manuscripts through Qatar Digital Library, one of the world's largest platforms for open-access Arabic heritage materials.