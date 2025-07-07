403
Russian defense minister acknowledges India as ‘exceptionally important’ partner
(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has emphasized the strong and strategic nature of Russia’s partnership with India, particularly in defense and military-technical collaboration. Speaking during a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, Belousov called India “an exceptionally important strategic partner and a traditional friend.”
Singh echoed the sentiment, stating that the two sides had productive discussions on strengthening bilateral defense ties.
India continues to rely heavily on Russian-made military equipment, with about 60% of its defense inventory originating from Russia. The Russian-built S-400 surface-to-air missile system played a crucial role in India’s air defense during its recent confrontation with Pakistan, a fact recently acknowledged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Despite its dependence on Russian arms, India is advancing its domestic defense production through Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Russian firms have been involved in multiple joint ventures over the years, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, co-developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The missile has been in Indian military service since 2007.
India recently launched a new BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, which defense officials say will help expand the country’s strategic stockpiles amid a tense regional security environment.
India’s close defense ties with Moscow have drawn criticism from Washington. Earlier this month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called India’s relationship with Russia a sticking point in its partnership with the United States, especially in light of ongoing sanctions against Russian entities.
During the meeting in Qingdao, Belousov also extended condolences for the recent crash of an Air India flight that claimed 270 lives, offering sympathy to the victims’ families and friends.
