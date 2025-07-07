403
Oil rates increase on recent US data
(MENAFN) Oil prices continued their upward trend on Thursday, driven by renewed Middle East tensions and a sharp decline in US crude inventories.
Brent crude futures edged up 0.2% to $67 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.3% to $65. Both benchmarks had jumped nearly 1% on Wednesday, bouncing back from earlier losses after official data revealed strong US oil demand. Brent briefly reached $68, and WTI traded above $65.
Prices had previously surged on fears of supply disruptions due to Middle East unrest but dropped after Israel and Iran reached a ceasefire. Now, traders are watching developments in nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran.
President Donald Trump announced that Washington will resume nuclear talks with Tehran next week following the 12-day truce. He hinted at a possible relaxation of sanctions on Iranian oil exports, saying such a move might help stabilize Iran economically. “If they want to sell oil, they will,” Trump said, suggesting countries like China could be potential buyers.
Adding to the market momentum, the US Energy Information Administration reported a 5.8 million-barrel drop in crude inventories for the week ending June 20—far surpassing forecasts of a 797,000-barrel decrease. Gasoline inventories also declined by 2.1 million barrels, defying expectations of a rise, with demand hitting its highest level since December 2021.
Analysts credit the oil price rebound to a renewed focus on supply-demand fundamentals, though uncertainty remains over the durability of the ceasefire and future OPEC+ production levels.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said OPEC+ may accelerate planned output hikes by a year, calling the move strategic in light of consumer needs and global risks.
