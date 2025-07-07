403
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Eruptions Trigger Health Warnings, Flights Disruptions
(MENAFN) Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province unleashed powerful eruptions on Monday, causing significant disruptions to air travel and raising severe health concerns due to widespread volcanic ash.
The airport’s official website confirmed that numerous international flights headed to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali were canceled, while several domestic routes were also suspended.
International airlines such as Malindo Air and Jetstar halted their arrivals, and AirAsia adjusted its schedules. On the domestic front, Wings Air, Lion Air, and Super Jet Air temporarily shut down boarding gates for their services.
According to Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Center, multiple eruptions sent ash plumes soaring as high as 18,000 meters. This intense activity led to the issuance of a red-level Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation—the most severe warning—banning aircraft from flying below 6,000 meters within the affected airspace. Pilots were urged to remain vigilant because volcanic ash can seriously harm engines and aircraft systems.
Richard Felt, a senior official with the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, explained that the agency proactively distributed face masks to residents to protect them from respiratory problems.
"The volcanic ash has reached all parts of the volcano's slopes. We have distributed masks to the people, as the risks are threatening their health," he told media
.
Felt further emphasized that locals were advised to avoid outdoor activities amid the ongoing ash fallout in residential zones. "We have asked the residents to halt their activities if not urgent. This is for their safety," he said.
He also confirmed that residents had already been relocated to secure areas following earlier strong eruptions.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, rising 1,584 meters, is among Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes.
