TN's Lower Bhavani Project Canal Renovation Nears Completion, Water Release Likely After August 15

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) The Water Resources Department (WRD) of Tamil Nadu has announced that the renovation work on the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal, a critical irrigation source for thousands of farmers across Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts, will be completed by August 15.

Water from the Lower Bhavani Dam will be released for irrigation only after the completion of the works, officials confirmed.

Currently, 94 per cent of the renovation is complete, and the department is carrying out the remaining work across 115 locations, mainly during periods when water is not being released for irrigation. The canal supports a vast ayacut area of 2.07 lakh acres, making it an essential lifeline for agricultural activity in western Tamil Nadu.

Initiated in 2021, the comprehensive renovation project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 709.6 crore. The works aim to enhance the structural integrity and water-carrying efficiency of the LBP Canal and its distributary network. Key components of the renovation include the repair and replacement of damaged sluices, aqueducts, syphons, drops, culverts, and outlets.

In addition, protective walls are being constructed at vulnerable points along the canal to prevent erosion and breaches, while ageing masonry and concrete structures are being reinforced.

A senior WRD official in Erode said,“As of last year, 85 per cent of the work had been completed. The remaining works resumed on May 1, following the end of the irrigation season on April 30. Our target is to complete everything by August 15, and water will be released from the dam only after ensuring that all critical components are structurally sound. This is important for the long-term durability and safety of the canal system.”

Despite growing demands from farmers and political parties to advance the release of irrigation water ahead of the usual schedule, officials have stood firm.

The WRD has clarified that early release is not possible, as it may compromise ongoing construction and repair efforts.

P. Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of the LBP Canal, added,“All efforts are being made to complete the work by August 15. However, even if minor works remain, water will be released for irrigation as per schedule to avoid affecting farmers' cropping plans.”

As of Sunday, the water level in the Lower Bhavani Dam stood at 95 feet, holding 24.99 TMC of water, against its full capacity of 105 feet (32.8 TMC).

The LBP Canal system has long served as a crucial irrigation backbone for farmers in the region, and the ongoing upgrades are expected to significantly improve water management and reduce wastage in the years to come.