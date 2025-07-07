403
Putin Says BRICS Surpasses G7
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that BRICS has already surpassed the Western-led Group of Seven when it comes to combined gross domestic product (GDP).
Addressing the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro via video link on Sunday, Putin highlighted that the “BRICS member states not only account for a third of the Earth’s land, and almost half the planet’s population, but also 40 percent of the global economy.”
He emphasized that BRICS’ “combined GDP measured by purchasing power parity already stands at USD77 trillion, that’s according to 2025 IMF data,” adding that “on this metric, BRICS considerably outstrips some other groups, including the Group of Seven.”
The Russian leader referenced recent data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showing that the equivalent figure for the G7 nations is USD57 trillion.
Putin also pointed out that member countries of BRICS are increasingly conducting trade within the bloc using their own national currencies rather than relying on external ones.
The president stated that “BRICS has deservedly established itself among the key centers of global governance,” noting that its “global standing and influence [are] rising by the year.”
He further asserted that the group embodies the “fundamental interests of the global majority.”
