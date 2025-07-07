403
Trump describes Putin as ‘a professional’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a professional” who has learned to manage Western sanctions, though he warned that additional penalties could be imposed if the Ukraine conflict remains unresolved. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump confirmed that sanctions were among the topics he discussed with Putin during their recent phone call.
“He’s not thrilled about them, but he’s been able to handle the sanctions,” Trump said. “Still, these are pretty harsh sanctions—and he knows more might be on the way.”
The hour-long conversation between the two leaders covered the Ukraine war, tensions in the Middle East, and broader Russia-U.S. cooperation, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Trump reportedly pushed for an end to the fighting, while Moscow reiterated its openness to political dialogue but emphasized it would not abandon its objectives, including addressing what it views as the root causes of the conflict. Trump later expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating he was “unhappy” with the outcome.
Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers have proposed further measures to increase pressure on Russia. A new bill introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham, with support from over 80 senators, suggests a 500% tariff on imports from nations that continue buying Russian oil and energy products. It also includes expanded sanctions, such as restrictions on Russian sovereign debt. Graham previously claimed that Trump encouraged him to push the legislation forward.
Responding to the proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Graham as a known “Russophobe,” arguing that such measures would not contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis. “Would that help a settlement? That’s something the initiators should consider,” Peskov said.
The U.S. initially imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 during the early stages of the Ukraine crisis, significantly expanding them after the full-scale conflict erupted in 2022. These measures targeted Russian financial institutions, energy sectors, and assets. Despite labeling the sanctions as illegal, Russian officials argue they have reinforced the country’s economic independence and boosted domestic production.
The U.S. initially imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 during the early stages of the Ukraine crisis, significantly expanding them after the full-scale conflict erupted in 2022. These measures targeted Russian financial institutions, energy sectors, and assets. Despite labeling the sanctions as illegal, Russian officials argue they have reinforced the country’s economic independence and boosted domestic production.
