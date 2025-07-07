Trump Slams Musk For Announcing New Party, Calls Him 'Train Wreck'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, July 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on his former ally and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, describing him as a“train wreck” who has gone completely“off the rails” over the past five weeks after Musk announced the formation of a new political party in the US, which he calls the“America Party.”

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely“off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running“machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Lauding his "One Big Beautiful Bill" which he recently signed into law, the US leader said that it is a“Great Bill” but,“unfortunately” for Musk, it eliminated the“ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate”, which would have forced everyone to buy an electric car in a short period of time.

Trump asserted that he has been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning, adding that people are now allowed to buy whatever they want –“Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about - No more EV Mandate.”

“I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised!,” the US leader stated.

“Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon's corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!,” Trump added.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk accused both major parties of contributing to unchecked government spending and corruption, declaring that the country no longer functions as a democracy but as a unified political machine driven by waste and self-interest.

“America is being bankrupted by bipartisan waste and corruption. This is not democracy - it's a one-party system in disguise,” Musk wrote.“The America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”