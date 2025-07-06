Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas Floods: Death Toll Surges To 78, Dozens Missing As Search Operation Continues Trump Likely To Visit Disaster Spot


2025-07-06 10:11:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The death toll in flash floods that swept through central Texas early Friday morning has surged to 78, comprising 28 children, as dozens are still missing, including ten people unaccounted for from Camp Mystic, a summer camp located by the river, while the search operation continues. US President Donald Trump is likely to visit the disaster spot.

According to sheriff of Kerr County in Texas Hill Country, Larry Leitha, flooding in the county, considered the epicentre of the disaster, claimed the lives of 68 people, including 28 children. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that an additional 10 people had died in other parts of Texas, while 41 individuals were still missing.

Trump expresses condolences

He added that Trump expressed his condolences to the victims and mentioned that he would likely visit the area on Friday. He also noted that his administration had been in contact with Abbott.“It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless, God bless the state of Texas,” he further said.

Also Read | Texas flood disaster: Trump Administration pledges overhaul of weather alerts

Abbott, who inspected the area on Saturday and vowed to keep up efforts to find those still missing, said,“It was nothing short of horrific to see what those young children went through."

The flooding happened after the nearby Guadalupe River overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall in central Texas on Friday, which coincided with the US Independence Day holiday.

According to Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the flooding claimed the lives of three people in Burnet County, one in Tom Green County, five in Travis County, and one in Williamson County.

Also Read | 20 photos capture deadly Texas floods; 51 people killed, 27 girls missing

Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Freeman Martin, stated,“You will see the death toll rise today and tomorrow.”

Over 850 people had been rescued, consisting of some holding to trees, after an abrupt storm dumped up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain across the region, nearly 85 miles (140 km) northwest of San Antonio.

(With inputs from Reuters)

