Texas Floods: Death Toll Surges To 78, Dozens Missing As Search Operation Continues Trump Likely To Visit Disaster Spot
According to sheriff of Kerr County in Texas Hill Country, Larry Leitha, flooding in the county, considered the epicentre of the disaster, claimed the lives of 68 people, including 28 children. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that an additional 10 people had died in other parts of Texas, while 41 individuals were still missing.Trump expresses condolences
He added that Trump expressed his condolences to the victims and mentioned that he would likely visit the area on Friday. He also noted that his administration had been in contact with Abbott.“It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless, God bless the state of Texas,” he further said.Also Read | Texas flood disaster: Trump Administration pledges overhaul of weather alerts
Abbott, who inspected the area on Saturday and vowed to keep up efforts to find those still missing, said,“It was nothing short of horrific to see what those young children went through."
The flooding happened after the nearby Guadalupe River overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall in central Texas on Friday, which coincided with the US Independence Day holiday.
According to Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the flooding claimed the lives of three people in Burnet County, one in Tom Green County, five in Travis County, and one in Williamson County.Also Read | 20 photos capture deadly Texas floods; 51 people killed, 27 girls missing
Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Freeman Martin, stated,“You will see the death toll rise today and tomorrow.”
Over 850 people had been rescued, consisting of some holding to trees, after an abrupt storm dumped up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain across the region, nearly 85 miles (140 km) northwest of San Antonio.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment