UK restores bilateral ties with Syria
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has officially re-established diplomatic relations with Syria, marked by a visit from British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Damascus on Saturday, according to official statements from both governments.
During his visit, Lammy extended an invitation to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani to visit London, signaling the start of renewed bilateral engagement. Discussions included plans to reopen the Syrian embassy in London and form a joint Syrian-British economic council to strengthen cooperation.
Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to assisting Syria in key sectors, particularly agriculture and education. The British government emphasized that the visit reflects its intention to support Syria’s economic recovery and back an inclusive political transition.
The foreign secretary also announced a €94.5 million (approximately $111.3 million) aid package aimed at providing humanitarian relief, boosting education and employment opportunities within Syria, and supporting neighboring countries hosting Syrian refugees.
Lammy held talks with Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, reiterating the UK’s broader goals of improving regional stability, enhancing domestic security, and addressing irregular migration flows.
