Delhi: NDMC's Two-Day 'Mango Festival' Enthrals Diplomats, Fruit Lovers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A large number of visitors, including diplomats, bureaucrats, and mango lovers from across the city, joined activities centred around the king of fruits on the last day of the New Delhi Municipal Council's two-day 'Khaas-ye-Aam' mango festival, an official said on Sunday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the festival provides a unique platform for cultural exchange and culinary enjoyment.

Chahal said that under the visionary goals of Viksit Bharat @2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDMC Mango Festival served as a platform for empowering farmers, promoting agri-innovation, and celebrating India's agricultural diversity.

By bringing together over 500 mango varieties from across the nation, and providing direct exposure to farmer societies, research institutes, and vendors, the festival embodied the spirit of self-reliant India, he said.

A representative of the research institute has said that in the next few days, a special breed of mango will be developed and will be named as“Sindoor” in memory of Operation Sindoor, he said.

Over 300 varieties of mangoes by two government research institutes and the growers/farmer societies were on display at the festival.

'Khaas-ye-Aam' mango festival started at the Palika Services Officers' Institute (PSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, and offered free entry to visitors.

PSOI Secretary Krishan Kumar said that 25 mango sellers/vendors will set up their stalls for selling mango products at the festival.

Some of the varieties of mangoes displayed include – Arunika, Ambika, Sansesan, Tomy, Fajali, Langra, Lucknowa Safeda, Kachcha Meetha, Dudhiya Gola, Matka Gola, Safeda Amin, Desi Kism, Desi Gola, Desi Tuharu, Munjar Amin, Kism Azad, Gulab Khas, Gulab Jamun, Dashari, Amrpali, Hathi jhool, Malika and Chausa.

Participants and government research institutions like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, displayed around 250 varieties with leading varieties like Dashehari, Langra, Chausa, Mallika, Amrapali, Amiga, Arunica and several other varieties and hybrids.

ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, displayed its own varieties, including Pusa Lalima, one of the colour varieties.

A total of 10 farmers' societies and individuals displayed more than 100 varieties on each stall in the Mango Festival, said Krishan Kumar.

He said there was a competition between participants on the different varieties of each farmer, such as Dashehari, Mallika, Amrapali, Chausa, Ramkela and mixed fruits.

There were various entertainment and recreational activities for visitors and children.

A major attraction of the Mango Festival for the visitors was 10 stalls of mango products, including preparations, recipes, products, juices, shakes, chutney, murabba, pickles, which will be represented by farmers, cooperative societies, vendors and leading restaurants and hotels.

The Mango Festival is a part of NDMC's continuing efforts to promote cultural and seasonal festivities that bring communities together and celebrate India's rich agricultural diversity, said Chahal.

The event offered an exciting opportunity to sample and purchase a wide array of mango varieties sourced from across the country, along with value-added mango-based products such as juices, pickles, pulps, and desserts.