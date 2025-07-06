Uttarakhand On Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted, Yamunotri Road Hit By Floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four days. Heavy rainfall is expected in districts including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag. Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, where recent heavy rains caused sections of the national highway to be washed away, disrupting connectivity to the pilgrimage site.

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt also accompanied him during the survey. Earlier in the week, the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at two points between Silai Band and Ojri, severely affecting local travel and pilgrimage traffic.

According to Uttarkashi Police, "The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to some parts of the highway being washed out. It may take time to restore the route."

Efforts to restore the road are underway on a war footing. On Friday, work began on constructing a valley bridge over the damaged section at Ojri. Materials have been transported by vehicles up to Silai Band and are being carried further to the site as required. The Chief Minister has directed authorities to ensure the speedy completion of the bridge and full restoration of the highway, which is a critical route for both locals and Yamunotri pilgrims.

Later in the day, CM Dhami visited Corbett National Park, where he took part in a jungle safari and emphasised the state's commitment to environmental protection and eco-tourism.

He said that this experience is not only an opportunity to see the beauty of nature but also to connect with biodiversity and the precious heritage of nature. On this occasion, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, more than 1000 saplings were planted with the cooperation of the Forest Department, local community and environment lovers. The Chief Minister said that this is not just a sapling plantation but a soulful symbol of respect for motherhood and nature.