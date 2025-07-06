Ramdas Athawale Slams Raj Thackeray Over Hindi Language Row, Urges End To 'Gundagardi'
Athawale called for an immediate end to "gundagardi" (hooliganism) and warned that such actions would damage Mumbai's cosmopolitan status.
Reacting to the ongoing controversy around the state government's decision, later withdrawn, to impose Marathi in educational institutions, Athawale, told IANS, emphasised that Hindi is the most spoken language in India and is rightfully considered the Rajbhasha (official language).
“Opposing Hindi is not appropriate. Hindi is spoken by the majority of people in the country. It is not a threat to Marathi,” he said.
On the reunion of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, Athawale took a sceptical tone, saying,“They've come together over the Marathi issue, but who knows how long they'll stay united?”
He urged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to remember Bal Thackeray's inclusive vision, which involved forming wings for different communities across India, and condemned MNS for“attacking Hindus instead.”
Commenting on reports of MNS workers assaulting Hindi-speaking individuals and posting videos online, Athawale warned,“If they slap others, they must remember that they too could be slapped someday.” He urged Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against such vigilante-style violence.
Athawale also dismissed Raj Thackeray's earlier remarks that Hindi-speaking states are weaker than Maharashtra.“Mumbai is India's economic backbone, and that pride is shared by everyone-Marathis and non-Marathis alike,” he said.“During British times too, Mumbai held special status. Marathas have contributed immensely, but non-Marathi people, including many businessmen, have played a vital role in building Mumbai.”
He also stated that the Maharashtra government must ensure the safety of all citizens and that politics should not be used to divide people along linguistic lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment