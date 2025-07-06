Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria, UK Restore Diplomatic Ties

2025-07-06 07:59:48
(MENAFN) Syria and the United Kingdom have officially restored diplomatic relations, as confirmed on Saturday, following British Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit to Damascus. Both nations released statements affirming the new chapter in their ties.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Lammy extended a formal invitation to Asaad al-Shibani, Syria’s foreign affairs chief, to visit London in the near future.

The two parties also reached a pivotal agreement to work on reopening the Syrian embassy in London, alongside plans to establish a Syrian-British economic council, enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Lammy reiterated Britain’s dedication to supporting Syria’s agricultural and education sectors. In an official statement, the British government emphasized that the visit underscores the UK’s commitment to aiding Syria in rebuilding its economy and promoting an inclusive political transition.

During his visit, Lammy unveiled a €94.5 million ($111.3 million USD) aid package aimed at providing vital humanitarian relief, enhancing education, and improving livelihoods in Syria. The aid will also benefit countries hosting Syrian refugees.

The British Foreign Secretary reaffirmed his nation’s objectives of strengthening regional and national security while addressing the growing challenge of irregular migration. Additionally, Lammy met with Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to further discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

