Bigg Boss 19 Controversy: Sidharth Bhardwaj Defends Makers After Prince Narula's Outburst

With the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Prince Narula has sparked another bit of controversy. The famed reality television personality criticized the showmakers for unfair creating processes of eviction. His comments occurred soon after Baseer Ali was thrown out of the house, a decision not taken well by a number of fans and co-celebs.

Through his social media page, Prince expressed his grievance against the show, saying that it is not really open and that all of them talented people ended up leaving on account of their 'drama value'. These comments gained a lot of traction online, stirring up heated arguments in the fans' comments sections.

Sidharth Bhardwaj Defends Makers After Prince Narula's Outburst

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj has come up with a completely different take on the subject. Going by his Instagram stories, Sidharth defended the production team of the show with an argument that evictions depend exclusively on performance and audience engagement, not bias.

He wrote, "It's easy to point fingers, but people forget this is a show driven by votes and viewer interest. It is not the makers who decide who stays but the audience who decides."

He also added that every season gets its fair share of backlash for eliminations, but one thing fans must note is that Bigg Boss has kept that format and fairness over the years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sidharth Bhardwaj (@theaslisidharth)

Social Media Divided on the Debate

The argument going down between the two celebrities has divided the very social media itself. Some users sided with what Prince Narula said concerning "favouritism " while others hailed Sidharth for standing up for the makers in highlighting the power of the audience in defining such results.

Bigg Boss 19 Controversy

Indeed, Bigg Boss 19 has shown that the arguments are not concerned only with the house but, as is clear from the likes of Prince and Sidharth discussing topics of this nature, continue to be alive in the debate as to fairness and authenticity when it comes to reality TV.

Fans are now waiting to see whether the makers or the host of the show will finally react officially to the ongoing controversy, or if it just be another headline under the ever-dramatic Bigg Boss universe.