Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labour Meets With French Ambassador

2025-10-29 04:00:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux. The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. Minister of Labour also met with Director of the ILO Office in Qatar Francesco d'Ovidio.

The Peninsula

