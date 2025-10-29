Minister Of Labour Meets With French Ambassador

Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux. The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. Minister of Labour also met with Director of the ILO Office in Qatar Francesco d'Ovidio.

