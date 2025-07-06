Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US defense secretary unilaterally pauses arms to Ukraine

2025-07-06 07:51:45
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth independently decided to suspend arms shipments to Ukraine, despite military assessments indicating that such aid would not compromise US defense readiness, NBC News reports. This move was reportedly taken without informing lawmakers or international partners.

Earlier this week, several US media outlets reported a pause in the delivery of key military supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot missile systems, artillery shells, and GMLRS rockets. Matthew Whitaker, Washington’s NATO envoy, confirmed the suspension, citing concerns over depleting critical munitions for US forces.

However, according to three anonymous sources cited by NBC, a review by senior military officials concluded that US stockpiles remain sufficient. Despite this, Hegseth took the “unilateral” action to halt shipments, marking the third time he has done so since assuming office. Previous pauses were reversed following congressional objections.

NBC also noted that these suspensions were not coordinated with Congress or the White House in advance. Rep. Adam Smith, the leading Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, dismissed readiness concerns as a cover, suggesting the decision reflects a broader White House desire to end US aid to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell described the pause as part of a “capability review,” stating the US cannot supply weapons indiscriminately worldwide. The White House defended the halt, emphasizing an ongoing Defense Department evaluation. President Trump, meanwhile, said the US continues to send weapons to Ukraine but must prioritize its own military needs.

Military analysts warned in Germany’s Bild newspaper that stopping shipments could cause Ukraine to exhaust critical ammunition stocks by late summer, severely impairing its ability to defend against Russian drone strikes and limiting the effectiveness of US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers.

The Kremlin welcomed the aid suspension, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggesting it might hasten the conflict’s end, stating, “The fewer missiles arriving in Ukraine from abroad, the closer the special military operation is to finishing.” Russia has consistently condemned Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, arguing they prolong the war and risk escalation.

