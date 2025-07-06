403
Afghanistan’s Flash Floods Claim Lives of Two Children
(MENAFN) Torrential rainfall triggered catastrophic flash floods in parts of eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, claiming the lives of two children and leaving widespread destruction, a local official reported on Sunday.
The floods impacted several districts, completely destroying at least 280 homes, Qurishi Badlon, the provincial director for Information and Culture, confirmed to media.
The region’s agricultural industry has also suffered significant damage, with Badlon noting that approximately 5,000 acres of farmland were inundated by the floods.
The full extent of the devastation and the death toll could rise as damage assessments continue. Assessment teams have been dispatched to conduct evaluations and assess the full scope of the disaster.
In response to the ongoing threat, Afghanistan’s weather department has issued warnings for continued rainfall, heightening fears of further flooding in already vulnerable areas.
