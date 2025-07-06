Gurmeet Choudhary Honoured With The Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever A Proud Bihari'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has added another feather to his cap as he has been honored with the Bihar Gaurav Award, presented to him by actor turned politician Chirag Paswan.

Sharing a couple of photos and videos from the ceremony, Gurmeet called himself "Forever a proud Bihari".

"We Bihari make our identity not through words, but through our actions।Honoured to receive the Bihar Gaurav Award from Chirag Paswan ji @ichiragpaswan and The Governor of Bihar shri Arif Mohammed khan ji in my home state. Felt truly special accepting this recognition.", he wrote in the caption.

The 'Khamoshiyan' actor added, "Also got to know about the incredible work being done by the @bito_world_offical Association - truly inspiring!

Happy to see BITO working so diligently for the growth of Bihar and the welfare of its people. Thank you to everyone who made this moment memorable. Forever a proud Bihari."

On Saturday, Gurmeet treated his Insta Fam with sneak peeks from his recent visit to Patna, Bihar.

During his getaway, the 'proud son of Bihar', met his fans in Patna and relished the beloved Litti Chokha.

In the pictures shared on his official Instagram handle, Gurmeet was seen posing in a white sleeveless T-shirt, along with blue ripped jeans, white sneakers, and groovy sunglasses.

"A proud son of Bihar...Today I'm in Patna-meeting some amazing fans and enjoying the one and only litti chokha! every time I come here, I feel deeply connected. The love I've always received from Bihar is beyond words. Thank you for making me who I am. Love you all!," he penned the caption.

Work-wise, Gurmeet was last seen in Netflix's romantic crime thriller“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein."

Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the show saw Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anchal Singh as the lead, along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh, and Brijendra Kala in ancillary roles.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the second season of“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” reached the audience in November 2024.