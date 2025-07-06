Azerbaijani-Uzbek Garment Factory Tp Expand Production In Khankendi (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek sewing enterprise Businesstex JV currently produces around 150 types of men's clothing, 300 types of women's clothing, and 150 types of children's clothing using various fabrics, Trend reports.

The company plans to expand its product range to include men's shirts as well as special and military apparel in the future.

At present, the factory produces approximately 2,500 units of knitwear per day, with plans to ramp up production to 10,000 units daily. Notably, 80 percent of its products are intended for export to various international markets.

The factory currently employs 250 people, all of whom received professional training at the initial stage of the project. The workforce is expected to double to 500 as operations expand. Priority for employment is given to citizens returning to the liberated territories and residents of nearby regions.

The initial investment in the project amounted to six million manats, with raw materials sourced through joint production cooperation agreements. The factory uses locally sourced as well as Turkish, Uzbek, and Chinese raw materials. To establish the enterprise, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy allocated a preferential loan of 3.5 million manats. Additionally, the project benefitted from VAT and customs duty exemptions amounting to approximately 640,000 manats.

The enterprise is expected to make a significant contribution to increasing non-oil exports from the region.

The construction of the garment factory in Khankendi was carried out on the instructions of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to deepen economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. This joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek project not only creates new opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan's light industry but also serves as a symbol of the strong and enduring friendship and economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.