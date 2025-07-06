Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming 'Spiked' Soft Drink Offered By 19-Year-Old Gay Partner

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shocking incident of murder has come to light in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, where a 16-year-old boy died after consuming a 'spiked' soft drink allegedly given by his 19-year-old gay partner, reported NDTV.

The victim's father, in his complaint, said that the teenager had left the house for a walk on June 29, but did not return home the whole night, the media report said, citing police sources.

After the victim didn't return home, his family started a search during which a friend of the teenager told them that he had gone to the accused's house after leaving his residence.

When the teenager's family members arrived at the 19-year-old's house, they saw that their son was lying on the bed and the accused was sitting next to him, the NDTV report said.

After the teenager did not get up after attempts to wake him up, a doctor was called, who declared him dead.

The victim's father has alleged that his son was allegedly poisoned by the 19-year-old youth, following which he was arrested by the police.

They are now awaiting the results of the forensic reports to further investigate the matter.

According to the NDTV report, the initial police probe has revealed that the accused had offered a soft drink to the victim when he reached his home, following which he started vomiting and felt unconscious.

On the day of the incident, the 19-year-old youth invited the victim to his place and allegedly offered the poisoned soft drink, according to the police.

The victim's father also said that four months ago the accused had taken the victim to Nagpur, without informing his family.

When the victim returned home, his parents asked him not to contact the accused again and stay away from him.

He then reportedly cut off all ties with his 19-year-old gay partner, who got upset and started plotting the murder.