US pauses all army exports to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States has fully suspended all military aid to Ukraine, including weapons, ammunition, and spare parts, according to a report by The Economist citing Ukrainian officials. While the White House previously confirmed a pause in select weapons deliveries due to depleted stockpiles, Ukrainian sources claim that the halt is comprehensive.
This development reportedly stems from a review of U.S. weapons reserves ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as first reported by Politico and NBC News. Initial accounts indicated that shipments of Patriot missile interceptors, air-to-air missiles like Stinger and AIM, Hellfire and GMLRS systems, and 155mm artillery shells would be affected. However, The Economist states that the freeze applies to all military shipments.
Despite these claims, U.S. officials have denied that aid has been completely cut off. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Fox News that the decision reflects President Trump’s “America First” approach, prioritizing national defense needs.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell echoed this sentiment, stating that the U.S. “can’t give weapons to everybody all around the world” and must focus on protecting American interests and troops.
The Economist speculated that the freeze might signal a broader strategy to wind down U.S. military support for Ukraine altogether. President Trump’s 2025 budget proposal reportedly excludes new aid for Ukraine, and further cuts are expected in the 2026 fiscal plan.
U.S. assistance to Ukraine has traditionally come through two channels: the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA)—used extensively by former President Biden—and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which funds future arms purchases. Since taking office, Trump has not utilized PDA, and while USAI orders from the Biden era are scheduled to run through 2028, those supplies may now also be in jeopardy.
