Colombian authorities arrest man tried to assassinate Colombian Senator
(MENAFN) Authorities in Colombia have apprehended the suspected organizer behind last month’s attempted assassination of conservative senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe.
Uribe was shot twice in the head while campaigning in Bogotá on June 7 as part of his bid for his party’s nomination in the 2026 presidential race. He remains in critical condition.
Colombian police confirmed the arrest of Élder José Arteaga Hernandez, who they allege recruited a 15-year-old to carry out the attack. Four others had already been detained, including the teenager accused of firing the shots.
Police Chief Carlos Fernando Triana stated Friday that Arteaga has an extensive criminal record and is now facing charges of "aggravated attempted homicide" and "use of minors for the commission of crimes."
According to investigators, Arteaga planned the attack, arranged for the gunman, and supplied the weapon used. Authorities had previously identified him—known by the aliases Chipi and Costeño—as being near the park where the shooting occurred.
The teenage suspect was arrested while fleeing the scene and has since pleaded not guilty, the prosecutor’s office reported.
Uribe, 39, has been a senator since 2022 and is known for his criticism of leftist President Gustavo Petro. He declared his presidential candidacy in October of last year.
He comes from a politically influential family tied to Colombia’s Liberal Party. His father was a union leader and businessman, while his mother, journalist Diana Turbay, died in 1991 during a failed rescue attempt after being kidnapped by the Medellín drug cartel.
The shooting triggered widespread outrage, sparking silent protests that drew tens of thousands of Colombians into the streets to condemn political violence.
