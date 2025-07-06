403
Khamenei Reappears in Public After Conflict with Israel
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public appearance on Saturday since the conclusion of the recent conflict with Israel, participating in Ashura observances held in Tehran.
The event marked a significant moment during the Islamic month of Muharram, as it commemorated the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
Khamenei had been notably absent from the initial Muharram gatherings marking the start of the Muslim New Year.
These ceremonies, traditionally conducted at his residence on Palestine Street, had taken place over the past three evenings without his presence.
However, on Saturday, he was seen attending the deeply symbolic rituals of Ashura.
Video footage posted on X by the official account of the supreme leader displayed scenes of participants at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh mansion greeting Khamenei as he entered the ceremonial hall.
The reappearance follows a 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel that occurred last month.
During this period, US President Donald Trump and Tel Aviv issued threats suggesting they would attempt to assassinate Khamenei.
Despite these threats, Khamenei continued to deliver speeches while Iran was under attack.
Following a ceasefire agreement, Iranian authorities alleged that Washington had intervened in the hostilities to support Tel Aviv, prompting Iran to retaliate with its own strikes.
This year marked the first time that the initial three nights of Muharram rituals at Khamenei’s residence occurred without him attending.
The hostilities themselves began on June 13, when Israel initiated a series of air raids targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure.
According to Iran’s Health Ministry, these strikes resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 935 people and left 5,332 others injured.
