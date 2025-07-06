Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Djokovic celebrates one hundred singles triumph


2025-07-06 05:27:41
(MENAFN) Novak Djokovic didn’t waste any time reaching his 100th singles victory at Wimbledon, securing a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win in just one hour and 50 minutes.

This milestone puts him in an elite group, joining nine-time women’s champion Martina Navratilova and eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer, who holds the men’s record with 105 wins at the All England Club.

If Djokovic goes on to win this year’s tournament, he would still fall one win short of Federer’s record but achieve an even greater feat: claiming his 25th Grand Slam title, a long-sought goal since his last major win at the 2023 US Open.

“Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament of not just myself but the majority of players,” Djokovic reflected. “Growing up, most kids dream of winning here and I've been blessed to do that many times here. Any history I make in my favourite tournament... I'm blessed.”

To mark the occasion, Djokovic performed a ‘pumping’ dance he shares with his children after every victory at Wimbledon. He demonstrated the dance with his daughter, who was watching from his coaching box, during his on-court interview.

Now seeded sixth, the 38-year-old is set to face Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

