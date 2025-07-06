403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Djokovic celebrates one hundred singles triumph
(MENAFN) Novak Djokovic didn’t waste any time reaching his 100th singles victory at Wimbledon, securing a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win in just one hour and 50 minutes.
This milestone puts him in an elite group, joining nine-time women’s champion Martina Navratilova and eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer, who holds the men’s record with 105 wins at the All England Club.
If Djokovic goes on to win this year’s tournament, he would still fall one win short of Federer’s record but achieve an even greater feat: claiming his 25th Grand Slam title, a long-sought goal since his last major win at the 2023 US Open.
“Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament of not just myself but the majority of players,” Djokovic reflected. “Growing up, most kids dream of winning here and I've been blessed to do that many times here. Any history I make in my favourite tournament... I'm blessed.”
To mark the occasion, Djokovic performed a ‘pumping’ dance he shares with his children after every victory at Wimbledon. He demonstrated the dance with his daughter, who was watching from his coaching box, during his on-court interview.
Now seeded sixth, the 38-year-old is set to face Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.
This milestone puts him in an elite group, joining nine-time women’s champion Martina Navratilova and eight-time men’s champion Roger Federer, who holds the men’s record with 105 wins at the All England Club.
If Djokovic goes on to win this year’s tournament, he would still fall one win short of Federer’s record but achieve an even greater feat: claiming his 25th Grand Slam title, a long-sought goal since his last major win at the 2023 US Open.
“Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament of not just myself but the majority of players,” Djokovic reflected. “Growing up, most kids dream of winning here and I've been blessed to do that many times here. Any history I make in my favourite tournament... I'm blessed.”
To mark the occasion, Djokovic performed a ‘pumping’ dance he shares with his children after every victory at Wimbledon. He demonstrated the dance with his daughter, who was watching from his coaching box, during his on-court interview.
Now seeded sixth, the 38-year-old is set to face Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment