Erdogan Calls for Restraint Amid Escalating Russia-Azerbaijan Tensions
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye has called for calm between Russia and Azerbaijan, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan emphasized Ankara's strong connections with both Moscow and Baku, urging restraint to avoid further destabilization in the region.
Ankara's top priority is to ensure that recent incidents do not lead to "irreparable damage" to relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, the Turkish leader said. He expressed confidence that both nations possess the wisdom to resolve the crisis and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.
Türkiye will continue to back constructive steps toward resolution, Erdogan stated, highlighting Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's cautious approach to the situation.
In his remarks, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s preference for a diplomatic resolution, underscoring that Azerbaijan’s leadership is taking careful steps in its response.
Zangezur Corridor
On the subject of the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan expressed optimism, noting that the deal could lead to new and historic windows of opportunity. The peace agreement is poised to reshape the region's geopolitical dynamics significantly, he added.
Regarding the Zangezur Corridor — a vital route linking western Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan exclave — Erdogan emphasized its potential not just for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region. He described it as part of a "geo-economic revolution," which could become a crucial transit corridor connecting China, Türkiye, and Russia.
Though Armenia initially opposed the Zangezur Corridor, Yerevan is now becoming more amenable to joining regional economic integration, Erdogan observed.
He confirmed that the diplomatic framework for the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan has been finalized, with the final text of the agreement reached during talks in Brussels, Moscow, and Tbilisi in late 2024.
Erdogan also pointed to the strategic relationship between the Zangezur Corridor and the Middle Corridor — a vital trade route linking Europe to China via Türkiye and Central Asia. Once completed, the corridor will feature rail infrastructure connecting to Türkiye’s Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway, greatly improving both cargo and passenger transportation.
This project will make Turkish goods reach Central Asia and China more quickly, while goods traveling from China to Europe will pass through Türkiye, Erdogan said, further noting that both Azerbaijan and Iraq are strong supporters of the initiative.
