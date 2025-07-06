Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6 Injured In Plane Emergency Landing In Eastern Russia

2025-07-06 04:02:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six people were injured after an An-2 light aircraft made an emergency landing in the Zabaykalsky region of eastern Russia.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the plane landed 16 minutes after takeoff, carrying 10 passengers in addition to its pilot.
The ministry explained that rescue teams are still at the accident site to provide the necessary first aid, while official investigations continue to determine the exact causes of the emergency landing.
The An-2 is a multi-purpose aircraft in Russia, often used in remote areas for agricultural transportation and local flights.

