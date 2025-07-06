Paresh Rawal Shares Why Playing Guru In 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi' Was A 'Deeply Personal' Experience
Rawal revealed that this particular role went beyond acting-it touched something personal and profound within him. Speaking about his role, the 'Hera Pheri' actor shared,“Playing the Guru in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was a deeply personal experience. It wasn't about sermons or dramatic gestures-it was about stillness, conviction, and silent power. This is the man who sees the leader in the boy long before the world does.”
Paresh Rawal plays the role of a spiritual guru who guides the film's main character, Ajay (played by Anantvijay Joshi), through a powerful journey of change. As Ajay's mentor, his character becomes the voice of wisdom in the story, helping shape a bold and rebellious young man into a Yogi and a leader of the people.
Besides Anant Joshi,“Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” boasts a strong ensemble cast including Dineshlal Yadav“Nirahua,” Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Anant Joshi, who plays Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming biopic, has shaved his head, making his look more similar to the real-life leader. Talking about his role, he had earlier stated that this was not an easy decision for him. Joshi admitted to being emotionally attached to his hair.
“Losing it wasn't just a cosmetic change - it was letting go of a part of myself. But this role demanded that sacrifice. I knew I couldn't fake it. I had to live it. I had to become Yogi, not just act like him.”
Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi,“Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” is slated to hit theatres on August 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment