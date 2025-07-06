Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Palestinian Health Ministry report new number of murdered by IDF

Palestinian Health Ministry report new number of murdered by IDF


2025-07-06 03:48:18
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 57,338 since Israel’s last intense military campaign against the Gaza Strip which began in October 2023. In the past 24 hours alone, hospitals received 70 bodies and treated 332 injured individuals, bringing the total number of wounded to 135,957 amid the relentless attacks.

The ministry also noted that numerous victims remain trapped beneath rubble and stranded on roads, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to the scale of destruction.

Israel restarted its assaults on Gaza on March 18, resulting in 6,780 fatalities and 23,916 injuries since then. These renewed strikes broke a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that had been established in January.

In response to the genocide, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the Gaza enclave.

MENAFN06072025000045017281ID1109764765

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search