403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anti-migrant protests escalate following sexual assault accusation in Spain
(MENAFN) Tensions erupted in Spain on Friday night as anti-migrant protests escalated into violent clashes with police outside a migrant housing center in Alcalá de Henares, a suburb of Madrid. The unrest was sparked by the arrest of a 21-year-old Malian man accused of raping a local woman of the same age.
The incident reportedly occurred last weekend near the migrant center, where the suspect allegedly assaulted and beat the victim before fleeing. Authorities say he was later identified using surveillance footage and has since been placed in provisional detention without the possibility of bail.
Roughly 300 demonstrators gathered outside the facility—where about 2,000 migrants are said to be housed—to express solidarity with the victim and demand stricter immigration controls. Protesters pushed against police barricades, calling for the closure of the center and the reform of Spain’s migration policies.
Many in the crowd carried banners and placards criticizing the country’s immigration system, with slogans such as “Intruders, get out!” and chants targeting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his supportive stance on immigration.
The situation escalated when far-right groups, including Nucleo Nacional and Democracia Nacional, joined the protest. Video footage showed law enforcement officers using batons and firing rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators who had become increasingly aggressive.
A similar demonstration held earlier in the week also descended into confrontation, resulting in several arrests. According to local reports, at least four people were detained during that protest.
Organizers have already announced plans for another protest scheduled for Saturday, signaling that public anger over the incident and broader concerns over immigration policy are unlikely to subside soon.
The incident reportedly occurred last weekend near the migrant center, where the suspect allegedly assaulted and beat the victim before fleeing. Authorities say he was later identified using surveillance footage and has since been placed in provisional detention without the possibility of bail.
Roughly 300 demonstrators gathered outside the facility—where about 2,000 migrants are said to be housed—to express solidarity with the victim and demand stricter immigration controls. Protesters pushed against police barricades, calling for the closure of the center and the reform of Spain’s migration policies.
Many in the crowd carried banners and placards criticizing the country’s immigration system, with slogans such as “Intruders, get out!” and chants targeting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his supportive stance on immigration.
The situation escalated when far-right groups, including Nucleo Nacional and Democracia Nacional, joined the protest. Video footage showed law enforcement officers using batons and firing rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators who had become increasingly aggressive.
A similar demonstration held earlier in the week also descended into confrontation, resulting in several arrests. According to local reports, at least four people were detained during that protest.
Organizers have already announced plans for another protest scheduled for Saturday, signaling that public anger over the incident and broader concerns over immigration policy are unlikely to subside soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment