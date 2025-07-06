Rajdoot 350 Returns: Iconic Motorcycle Reborn With Modern Features

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The iconic Rajdoot motorcycle is back with the all-new Rajdoot 350. Blending retro aesthetics with modern technology, this feature-packed bike aims to compete with premium brands like Royal Enfield and Jawa.The iconic Rajdoot motorcycle brand is back with the Rajdoot 350. After years of silence, the company is set to introduce a feature-packed bike that blends retro charm with modern technology. Enthusiasts who grew up watching or riding the classic Rajdoot can now look forward to a revamped version expected to compete with today's premium motorcycle brands.

Leaks suggest the new Rajdoot 350 will have several advanced features. The bike is expected to have a fully digital speedometer and cluster, catering to today's bike enthusiasts. The design appears to be a blend of latest and vintage looks, directly competing with models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa motorcycles in style and quality.

The 2025 Rajdoot 350 is said to be well-equipped in both performance and safety. It will reportedly feature LED headlamps and turn indicators, and a dual disc braking system for enhanced stopping power. ABS is expected to be included, improving control and road safety. Alloy wheels and tubeless tires are also part of the leaked features, further enhancing ride quality and convenience.Besides the key features, the Rajdoot 350 seems to bring added conveniences for modern riders. A USB charging port is among the welcome additions, allowing users to charge mobile devices on the go. A digital trip meter is also expected, helping long-distance travelers easily track their journey. With these upgrades, the bike is positioned not just as a vintage product but as a solid contender in the mid-range bike segment.

The Rajdoot 350 is expected to deliver 40+ kmpl mileage, making it a practical choice for daily commuters and touring enthusiasts. The expected ex-showroom price is around Rs 2 lakh, placing it in the same segment as other established cruiser bikes in India. With leaked photos already circulating on social media, an official launch announcement from Rajdoot is anticipated soon.