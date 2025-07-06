Rajdoot 350 Returns: Iconic Motorcycle Reborn With Modern Features
Leaks suggest the new Rajdoot 350 will have several advanced features. The bike is expected to have a fully digital speedometer and cluster, catering to today's bike enthusiasts. The design appears to be a blend of latest and vintage looks, directly competing with models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa motorcycles in style and quality.The 2025 Rajdoot 350 is said to be well-equipped in both performance and safety. It will reportedly feature LED headlamps and turn indicators, and a dual disc braking system for enhanced stopping power. ABS is expected to be included, improving control and road safety. Alloy wheels and tubeless tires are also part of the leaked features, further enhancing ride quality and convenience.Besides the key features, the Rajdoot 350 seems to bring added conveniences for modern riders. A USB charging port is among the welcome additions, allowing users to charge mobile devices on the go. A digital trip meter is also expected, helping long-distance travelers easily track their journey. With these upgrades, the bike is positioned not just as a vintage product but as a solid contender in the mid-range bike segment.
The Rajdoot 350 is expected to deliver 40+ kmpl mileage, making it a practical choice for daily commuters and touring enthusiasts. The expected ex-showroom price is around Rs 2 lakh, placing it in the same segment as other established cruiser bikes in India. With leaked photos already circulating on social media, an official launch announcement from Rajdoot is anticipated soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment