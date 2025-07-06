Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Kazakhstan Explore Ways To Enhance Trade Ties

2025-07-06 03:02:28
The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed and Deputy Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, HE Arman Kassinov co-chaired the proceedings of the seventh session of the Qatari-Kazakh Joint Higher Committee, held in Astana with the participation of senior officials from both nations.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of State underscored the depth and resilience of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and emphasised the role of the Joint Committee as a pivotal platform for advancing strategic relations and deepening partnerships across a range of vital sectors.

The two sides engaged in discussions on avenues of cooperation across priority sectors, including trade, investment, finance, agriculture, transport and logistics, higher education and scientific research, information technology and artificial intelligence, healthcare, labour, tourism, culture, regional cooperation, as well as environmental issues and climate change.

Both parties agreed to undertake practical steps to deepen cooperation, stimulate bilateral trade, and facilitate the flow of goods, services and investments between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the session, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials from Kazakhstan, including HE Serik Jumanğarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy; HE Murat Karimsakov, Chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs; and HE Nurlan Zhakupov, Chief Executive Officer of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The meetings focused on prospects of cooperation and reviewed investment opportunities and incentives in the State of Qatar. Discussions also addressed pathways to strengthen partnerships in strategic sectors and enhance public private partnerships in both countries-whereby contributing to sustainable economic development in both nations.

