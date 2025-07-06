403
Lebanese President Confirms Coordination with Syria, Slams Sectarian Exploitation
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed on Friday that his government maintains ongoing coordination with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on multiple critical issues, all while warning of attempts by "internal enemies" to provoke sectarian tensions for foreign gain.
Aoun's remarks came during a reception for a delegation from the "National Balance" group—a coalition of independent journalists and political activists—at the Baabda Palace, located east of Beirut.
Salah Salam, editor-in-chief of a Lebanese newspaper, represented the delegation during the event, as reported in a statement from the presidency.
During his speech, Aoun described the Sunni community as "a symbol of moderation internally and a core part of the Arab and international affiliation."
He further warned of "internal enemies who seek to inflame sectarian tensions for the benefit of foreign interests," the statement added.
Addressing rumors of escalating violence, Aoun denied claims of armed groups entering Lebanon or the possibility of incursions along the Lebanese-Syrian border.
He underscored that "there is continuous coordination with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa regarding many joint issues."
Meanwhile, a newspaper closely aligned with Hezbollah, reported on Wednesday that Lebanese security agencies had received intelligence about the possible entry of foreign fighters from Syria into Lebanon.
In response, the Lebanese Army Command issued a statement on Tuesday, reaffirming its continuous communication with Syrian authorities and stressing the implementation of security measures to maintain border control and regional stability.
The Lebanese Army also urged media outlets to exercise restraint and report accurately on the border situation, warning against the circulation of stories that could heighten internal tensions.
