Enemy Tactics In Sumy Region Failing SBGS Spokesperson
"When we look at the entire 550-kilometer stretch of the border with Russia in the Sumy region, only a small section near the Khotin and Yunakivka communities sees the use of these small assault groups. But even this tactic has failed to deliver the results the enemy hoped for - to penetrate deeply into Ukrainian territory and capture border areas. As the General Staff recently reported, enemy advances have been halted. They are being hit with maximum firepower and are suffering heavy losses - dozens killed and wounded daily. And these are only the results from the defense lines held by Border Guard units, who are operating alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Demchenko said.Read also: Bomb disposal experts destroy Russian drone armed with two mines in Sumy region
He added that in other parts of the border in the Sumy region, Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian positions using artillery, mortars, and airstrikes - targeting not only military sites but also civilian settlements.
"Russia continues to prove its status as a terrorist state by destroying the infrastructure of towns and villages. There have been civilian casualties in the border areas," Demchenko said.
