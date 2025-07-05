Russian Intelligence Agent Detained For July 5 Terror Attack In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the SBU press center , Ukrinform reports.

The suspect is a 22-year-old previously convicted resident of Zaporizhzhia who was recruited via Telegram channels.

Investigators determined that, acting on instructions from a Russian intelligence handler, the agent planted a pre-assembled improvised explosive device (IED) beneath a vehicle designated by his supervisor. To broadcast the explosion live, the suspect positioned a smartphone with remote access across from the target site.

The explosion seriously injured a civilian man and destroyed the car under which the device had been placed.

After the attack, the agent attempted to flee the Odesa region in hopes of going into hiding. However, SBU and National Police officers tracked him down and arrested him shortly after the incident.

SBU classifies Odesa car explosion as attempted terrorist attack

The SBU has officially charged the suspect under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack). If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with authorities taking comprehensive measures to establish all the details of the crime.

As earlier reported, the explosion occurred on Saturday morning in Odesa's Kyivskyi district and was initially classified by the SBU as an attempted terrorist attack.

