Fire Breaks Out On Ryanair Plane At Mallorca Airport, 18 Injured
Azernews reports, according to the German newspaper Bild, the blaze started inside the aircraft while it was on the airport premises, prompting passengers to evacuate urgently through the emergency exits.
Firefighters and police teams were quickly deployed to the scene to manage the situation. Reports indicate that 18 people sustained injuries during the incident, with six requiring hospitalization.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire. Emergency services continue to investigate.
