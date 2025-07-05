Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Australian Soccer, Panama Led By Spain's Toña Is, Gets A Win Against The Matildas -

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian women's national soccer team, coached by Spaniard Toña Is, defeated Australia 1-0 this Saturday in an international friendly match played at Hands Oval in the city of Bunbury. Toña Is's team traveled to Australia for two friendly matches, winning this Saturday thanks to a 59th-minute goal from Sherline Marie King Perea. The second match, also against the Matildas, will be on Tuesday, July 8, at HBF Park Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The local team, which includes former Real Madrid and now Tottenham player Hayley Raso, will look to bring joy to their fans. The former soccer player and now coach of Panama was the national women's under-17 soccer coach in Spain from 2015 to 2019, as well as the first female coach of the Federation. In 2015, she became the first female national football coach in Spain and in 2018, she won the U-17 Women's World Cup.

