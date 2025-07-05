UK Re-Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The British government has announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Syria, coinciding with the first visit by a UK Foreign Secretary to Damascus in 14 years.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara met today in Damascus with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

In an official statement, the British government said Lammy's visit aimed to reaffirm the UK's support for the Syrian government in fulfilling its international commitments.

As part of the renewed engagement, the UK also announced an additional GBP 94.5 million humanitarian aid package to provide urgent assistance to the Syrian people.

The UK, along with the United States, the European Union, and other countries, had imposed sanctions on Syria in 2011 in response to human rights violations committed by the Assad regime during the Syrian uprising.

These sanctions included asset freezes, restrictions on financial transfers, denial of access to technology, and a general ban on dealings with the regime.

In recent years, however, a number of countries have begun easing or lifting sanctions on Syria, signaling a shift in international policy toward engagement.