Lebanese President Highlights Coordination with Syria
(MENAFN) Lebanese Head of State Joseph Aoun reaffirmed on Friday that there is ongoing collaboration with his Syrian peer, Ahmad al-Sharaa, on numerous matters.
He also issued a cautionary note regarding plots by “internal enemies” aiming to fuel sectarian divisions.
His remarks were delivered during a meeting with a group known as the “National Balance” delegation — a coalition of unaffiliated media figures and political campaigners — at the Baabda Palace, situated to the east of Beirut.
Salah Salam, the chief editor of the Lebanese daily Al-Liwaa, represented the delegation and spoke during the gathering, according to a communiqué from the presidential office.
Aoun characterized the Sunni population as “a symbol of moderation internally and a core part of the Arab and international affiliation.”
He warned of “internal enemies who seek to inflame sectarian tensions for the benefit of foreign interests,” as stated in the release.
The president dismissed claims about militant factions infiltrating Lebanon or intentions to breach the Lebanese-Syrian frontier.
He reiterated that “there is continuous coordination with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa regarding many joint issues.”
