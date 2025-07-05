India's White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled To 2026 After BCCI And BCB Agreement

Team India's away white-ball series against Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place this year, has been officially rescheduled to 2026 after the agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday, July 5.

The Men in Blue were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against hosts Bangladesh, starting on August 17, two weeks after the conclusion of India's ongoing Test series against England. However, it has been deferred and rescheduled to next year. The decision came amid the tense political situation in Bangladesh, which has been in turmoil ever since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

Earlier, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to send Team India to Bangladesh as the Indian Government advised the board against sending the team due to security and an unstable political climate in the region.

BCCI and BCB agree to the deferment of white-ball series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released an official statement confirming that the BCCI and BCB mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series this year after discussions between the two boards. The statement further added that BCB is looking forward to welcoming Team India in 2026.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the statement read.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

“The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” the BCCI further added in a statement.

The last time Team India travelled to Bangladesh was in 2024, where both teams clashed against each other in the three-match T20I series and two ODIs. In both the white-ball formats, India emerged victorious, registering a clean sweep over Bangla Tigers as they did not lose a single match throughout the white-ball series.

The decision not to send Team India to Bangladesh came after the Indian Government accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of a role in the demolition of the Durga Temple in Dhaka.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return delayed

The rescheduling of the Bangladesh white-ball series, which was supposed to take place in August, has also further delayed the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international duties. India's two batting stalwarts retired from Test cricket before the tour of England.

Rohit and Kohli will only play ODI cricket as they have already retired from the T20Is following Team India's T20 World Cup triumph last year. Many fans were expected to see them returning to play in blue jerseys in the ODI series against Bangladesh, which was slated to take place on August 17.

Since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from two formats of the game, their appearances will be limited in international cricket going forward, appearing only in ODI cricket. Rohit and Kohli will return to action for Team India in the ODI series against Australia in Australia in October this year.